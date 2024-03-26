ABA, associations tell CFPB to drop auto lender data collection plans

The American Bankers Association and four associations this week urged the CFPB to abandon plans to gather data from automobile lenders about their lending portfolios, saying the bureau lacks the legal authority to make such a request and is grossly underestimating both the sensitivity of the information and the burden on lenders in collecting it.

The CFPB last year issued orders to the nine largest auto lenders seeking data such as fees, loan terms and consumer complaints. The bureau also proposed to collect more limited data from lenders that originated between 500 and 20,000 loans in the previous calendar year. In their letter, the associations said the CFPB did not include the survey instrument to be used in the expanded data collection. The bureau also claimed that it has freestanding authority to monitor “for risks to consumers in the offering or provision of consumer financial products or services,” but Congress never granted it any such authority, the groups said.

The associations said the CFPB would be collecting an enormous amount of data about the personal finances of millions of Americans, which could be used to identify individuals, and it has not stated whether that information will be public. Furthermore, the bureau has estimated the annual burden for lenders in collecting information would come out to about 1,375 hours—an estimate the groups calculate is off by a magnitude of 3,000. “The CFPB provides no information to support this estimated burden,” the groups said.