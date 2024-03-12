ABA, associations support legislation to stop DOL overtime proposal

The American Bankers Association recently joined 101 national, state and local industry trade associations—under the banner of the Partnership to Protect Workplace Opportunity—to express support for H.R. 7367, the Overtime Pay Flexibility Act. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), would prohibit the Department of Labor from finalizing its proposed rule to significantly increase the number of employees who are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime and minimum wage requirements.

Under DOL proposal, employees who earn up to $60,209 would be subject to federal overtime and minimum wage requirements. Current regulations set the salary level at $35,568 annually. Above that level, an employee may be exempted from federal overtime and minimum wage requirements if the employee performs certain duties.

The proposal also would require DOL to automatically update the salary level every three years. In addition, it would increase, to $143,988, the amount of income an employee must receive to be classified as a “highly compensated employee,” or HCE. In the letter, the associations said that the proposal, if finalized, would lead to the reclassification of millions of employees from salaried to hourly, resulting in the loss of flexible work arrangements and other benefits currently available to salaried employees.