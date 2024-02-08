Commerce Department launches AI safety consortium

The Department of Commerce today announced the creation of the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium, an advisory group with representatives from more than 200 businesses and organizations tasked with exploring the development and deployment of safe artificial intelligence technologies. The group will be housed in the U.S. AI Safety Institute, part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The consortium will contribute to the priority actions outlined in the executive order on AI issued last year by President Biden, including developing guidelines for ethical hacking, capability evaluations, risk management, safety and security, and watermarking synthetic content, according to the Commerce Department. Bank members of the consortium include JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup.