BAFT—the American Bankers Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary—and the business-to-business financial technology firm Trade Finance Global today announced a jointly produced guide on letters of credit during the BAFT International Trade and Payments Conference in Washington, D.C. The guide—”Everything you need to know about letters of credit: A comprehensive guide to Documentary Credits”—seeks to demystify letters of credit by clarifying the basics of the tool and breaking down the intricacies of when to use certain documents.
BAFT, TFG launch a comprehensive Letter of Credit guide
