BAFT, TFG launch a comprehensive Letter of Credit guide

BAFT—the American Bankers Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary—and the business-to-business financial technology firm Trade Finance Global today announced a jointly produced guide on letters of credit during the BAFT International Trade and Payments Conference in Washington, D.C. The guide—”Everything you need to know about letters of credit: A comprehensive guide to Documentary Credits”—seeks to demystify letters of credit by clarifying the basics of the tool and breaking down the intricacies of when to use certain documents.