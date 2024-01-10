Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal
Senate fails to override veto on 1071 resolution
U.S. Senate

Senate fails to override veto on 1071 resolution

Policy

The Senate today failed to override President Biden’s veto of a joint resolution to overturn the CFPB’s final rule implementing Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act. S.J. Res. 32 by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) cleared both houses of Congress last year by bipartisan votes, but Biden vetoed the resolution in December. Congress can override a veto if two-thirds of lawmakers in the House and Senate vote to overturn the president’s action, but the motion failed on a 54-45 vote.

