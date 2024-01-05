New orders for manufactured goods increased in November

New orders for manufactured goods increased 2.6% to $592.9 billion in November, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 3.4% October increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November, up two of the last three months, increased 5.4% to $295.2 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. Transportation equipment, also up two of the last three months, led the increase, up 15.3% to $107.8 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods decreased $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $297.6 billion. Excluding transportation, new orders for manufactured goods increased 0.1% for the month.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in November, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 1.0% to $283.1 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, down two consecutive months, decreased $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $297.6 billion in November.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in November, up four consecutive months, increased 0.1% to $524.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase.

Read the Census release.