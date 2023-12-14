Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal
OCC releases Q3 bank trading revenue report

OCC releases Q3 bank trading revenue report

on Newsbytes

The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $13.2 billion in the third quarter of 2023, the OCC said today in its quarterly report on bank trading and derivatives activities. Trading revenue for Q3 was $470 million, or 3.4%, less than in the previous quarter and $474 million, or 3.7%, more than in Q3 2022.

A total of 1,185 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives in Q3, according to the OCC. Four large banks held 87.8% of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives. Net current credit exposure increased $35 billion, or 12.9%, to $308 billion in Q3. Derivative notional amounts decreased by $17.7 trillion, or 8%, to $204.2 trillion. Derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which totaled $145.8 trillion or 71.4% of total derivative notional amounts.

Share.

Related Posts