House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) said today that he will not seek reelection next year. McHenry briefly served as acting House speaker in October while lawmakers searched for a permanent leader. He did not reveal any future plans in a statement announcing his decision.

McHenry was first elected to the House in 2004. After next year, he would have been term-limited from his post as Financial Services Committee chairman.