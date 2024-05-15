Builder confidence in the market for single-family homes in May was 45, down from 51 the previous month, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released today. The current sales conditions index fell six points to 51, sales expectations in the next six months fell nine points to 51 and traffic of prospective buyers declined four points to 30.
