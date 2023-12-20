Federal agencies update CRA ‘small bank’ definitions

The Federal Reserve and FDIC today announced the asset-size thresholds that will be used to define “small bank” and “intermediate small bank” under Community Reinvestment Act regulations for 2024. A small bank will be defined as an institution that, as of Dec. 31 of either of the prior two calendar years, had assets of less than $1.564 billion. An intermediate small bank will be an institution with assets of at least $391 million as of Dec. 31 of both of the prior two calendar years and less than $1.564 billion as of Dec. 31 of either of the prior two calendar years. The new thresholds take effect Jan. 1, 2024.