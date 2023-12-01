Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal
FDIC releases cybersecurity information videos for bank directors, staff

FDIC releases cybersecurity information videos for bank directors, staff

on Cybersecurity, Newsbytes

The FDIC today announced it has added three videos to its online Technical Assistance Video Program, which is designed to provide information to bank directors, officers and employees on areas of supervisory focus and regulatory changes. The videos are “Cybersecurity Awareness for Bank Directors,” “Cybersecurity Awareness for Bankers” and “Information Technology,” the latter designed for bank directors and trustees. The videos can be viewed on the FDIC website and its YouTube channel.

Share.

Related Posts