CPI rose 0.1% in November

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.1% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, after being unchanged in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.1% before seasonal adjustment.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.3% in November, after increasing 0.2% in October.

The index for shelter continued to rise in November, offsetting a decline in the gasoline index. A significant decline in the gasoline index for the second consecutive month offset increases in other energy component indexes and largely contributed to the overall decrease of the energy index. The shelter index increased 0.4% in November, after rising 0.3% the previous month.

The food index increased 0.2% in November, after rising 0.3% the previous month. The index for food at home increased 0.1% over the month, after rising 0.3% in October. Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased over the month. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs decreased 0.2% in November as the indexes for pork, chicken, and beef all declined. The food away from home index rose 0.4% in November, as it did in each of the previous 2 months.

The energy index fell 2.3% in November after a decline of 2.5% in October. The gasoline index decreased 6.0% in November, following a 5.0% decrease in the previous month. The fuel oil index (not seasonally adjusted) decreased 2.7% in November.

Read the BLS release.