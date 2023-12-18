CFPB adjusts exemption thresholds for Reg C, Reg Z

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today announced the annual threshold adjustments for asset-size exemptions from Regulation C, which implements the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, and Regulation Z, which implements the Truth in Lending Act.

For Reg C, the exemption threshold will increase to $56 million from $54 million. The adjustment is based on the 4.1% increase in the average of the CPI-W for the 12-month period ending in November 2023, according to the CFPB.

For Reg Z, the exemption threshold will increase to $2.64 billion from $2.537 billion for certain first-lien higher-priced mortgage loans. The asset limit will also apply during a grace period, in certain circumstances, with respect to transactions with applications received before April 1, 2025. For certain insured depository institutions and insured credit unions meeting certain conditions, including an asset-size exemption threshold, the exemption threshold will increase to $11.835 billion from $11.374 billion. The adjustments are based on the 4.1% increase in the average of the CPI-W for the 12-month period ending in November 2023.