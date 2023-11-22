Treasury issues advisory with cybersecurity tips for holiday shoppers 

As the holiday shopping season gets underway, the Treasury Department’s Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection today issued an advisory with tips for consumers to protect themselves from scams and fraud.

Among other things, the advisory recommended that consumers buy only from reputable merchants; exercise caution when receiving unexpected calls or emails; monitor their credit card and finacnial statements; and use a credit card to pay for online purchases. It also cautioned consumers not to give out personal information or account information to anyone via phone.

The American Bankers Association continues to educate consumers about common fraud and scam tactics through its award-winning anti-phishing campaign, #BanksNeverAskThat. Banks can register for free to gain access to educational resources available through the campaign.