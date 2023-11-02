The Treasury Department this week announced that its Federal Insurance Office will soon begin collecting data from insurers to assess climate-related financial risk to consumers. According to the agency, the FIO will obtain previously unavailable insurance data at a ZIP code level from the largest homeowners insurance providers that collectively underwrite around 70% of homeowners insurance premiums nationwide. The agency said it will not publish data or analysis of specific companies or groups, or comparisons of results across companies or groups.
Treasury Department to collect data on climate risk from insurers
