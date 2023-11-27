Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal
Fed announces 2024 reserve requirement exemption amount, low reserve tranche

on Newsbytes, Policy

The Federal Reserve today announced technical details related to reserve requirements for depository institutions. For 2024, the reserve requirement exemption amount will be set at $36.1 million, unchanged from 2023, and the low reserve tranche will be set at $644.0 million, down from $691.7 million in 2023. The annual adjustment and publication of the reserve requirement exemption amount and low reserve tranche is required by law and does not indicate a change in depository institutions’ reserve requirements.

