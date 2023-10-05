Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal

U.S. international trade deficit decreases in August

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $58.3 billion in August, down $6.4 billion from $64.7 billion in July, revised.

The August decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $5.5 billion to $84.5 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.0 billion to $26.2 billion.

August exports were $256.0 billion, $4.1 billion more than July exports. August imports were $314.3 billion, $2.3 billion less than July imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $2.8 billion to $62.2 billion for the three months ending in August. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $11.0 billion from the three months ending in August 2022.

Read the Census release.

