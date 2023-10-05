U.S. international trade deficit decreases in August

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $58.3 billion in August, down $6.4 billion from $64.7 billion in July, revised.

The August decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $5.5 billion to $84.5 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.0 billion to $26.2 billion.

August exports were $256.0 billion, $4.1 billion more than July exports. August imports were $314.3 billion, $2.3 billion less than July imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $2.8 billion to $62.2 billion for the three months ending in August. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $11.0 billion from the three months ending in August 2022.

Read the Census release.