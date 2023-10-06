Podcast: Why corporate clients are pushing for more instant payment capabilities

Corporate CFOs and finance leaders are “best leading indicators.” says Stephen Philipson, head of global markets and specialized finance at U.S. Bank. “They always have to be looking ahead.” On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Intrafi — Philipson discusses findings from U.S. Bank’s 2023 CFO Insights Report, among them:

Large and middle-market corporate CFOs’ accelerated transition from growth mode to cost-cutting and what the slowdown in capital expenditures and business investment may mean for the economy.

How banks can support corporate goals for improvements in technological capabilities.

The demand of large and middle-market corporate clients for instant payment solutions like FedNow and RTP.

