D.C. Bankers Association launched

The Maryland Bankers Association and Virginia Bankers Association today announced the formation of the D.C. Bankers Association, which the groups said will provide consistent and unified advocacy for the Washington, D.C., banking community. Janene Jackson has been named president of the organization, adding DCBA to her client list as a partner at the law firm Holland and Knight.

DCBA membership is open to all banks headquartered or operating in the district, as well as qualified financial services companies, including card payment networks and issuers and other relevant service providers. Eighteen companies have joined as members. Each member bank will have a representative on the DCBA board and the association’s advocacy committee, which will work with Jackson on all issues in D.C. government that affect banking.

With the announcement, the ABA-state bankers association alliance now includes 52 associations in every state, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.