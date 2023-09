Nine banks receive ABA Brand Slam Awards

The American Bankers Association today recognized the nation’s best bank marketing initiatives during the 2023 ABA Bank Marketing Conference in Austin, Texas. The 2023 ABA Brand Slam awards honor elite bank marketing strategies that stood out among hundreds of entries from banks of all sizes nationwide.

The 2023 ABA Brand Slam award winners are:

Integrated marketing campaign: Comerica Bank, Dallas, for its campaign titled “Opportunity for All.”

Out-of-the-box idea: Webster Bank, Stamford, Connecticut, for its “Big Goals Bracket” campaign.

Public relations/community engagement strategy: First Interstate Bank, Billings, Montana, for its “Volunteer Day 2022” initiative.

Social media campaign: City National Bank, Los Angeles, for its social media campaign titled “What even is a HELOC anyway?” and Dedham Savings, Dedham, Massachusetts, for its “Here for the Journey” social media campaign.

Video campaign: Columbia Bank/Umpqua Bank, Tacoma, Washington, for its video campaign titled “Together for Better” and First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee, for its video campaign titled “Let’s Find a Way.”

Website redesign: Capital Bank, N.A., Rockville, Maryland, for its OpenSky Secured Credit’s website redesign and Emprise Bank, Wichita, Kansas, for its redesign of emprisebank.com.

