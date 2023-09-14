Agencies publish advice on deepfake threats

The National Security Agency, Department of Defense and law enforcement agencies have issued new advice for organizations on the cybersecurity threat known as “deepfakes.” The term refers to multimedia that has either been synthetically created or manipulated using some form of machine or deep learning (artificial intelligence) technology.

The agencies are advising organizations to consider implementing several technologies to detect deepfakes and determine the provenance of multimedia, including real-time verification capabilities, passive detection techniques, and protection of high-priority officers and their communications.