ABA nominates officers, board for 2023–2024

The American Bankers Association’s Nominating Committee has finalized the official slate of candidates to be presented for election at ABA’s annual meeting Oct. 8-10 in Nashville, the association announced today. The committee, chaired by Zions Bank President and CEO A. Scott Anderson, nominated the following candidates for ABA officer positions:

Chair: Julieann M. Thurlow, president and CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading, Massachusetts

Chair-elect: John C. Asbury, CEO, Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp., Richmond, Virginia

Vice chair: Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit, Michigan

Treasurer: Carissa Rodeheaver, chairman, president and CEO, First United Bank & Trust, Oakland, Maryland

The committee also nominated the following candidates for the ABA board of directors for consideration at the ABA annual meeting:

John F. Hall, president and CEO, American Pride Bank, Macon, Georgia

Christie Huber Obenauer, president and CEO, Union State Bank of Hazen, Hazen, North Dakota

Saleem Iqbal, president and CEO, Habib American Bank, New York City

Tim Marshall, president and CEO, Bank of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Jim Ryan, chief executive officer, Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Indiana

The above nominees will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, who also serves as an officer, and the following current or appointed directors on ABA’s board:

Brent Beardall, president and CEO, WaFd Bank, Seattle, Washington

Cheryl Bowers, president and CEO, Rondout Savings Bank, Kingston, New York

Bryan D. Bruns, president and CEO, Lake Central Bank, Annandale, Minnesota

John Ciulla, president and CEO, Webster Financial Corporation, Stamford, Connecticut

Simon Cruz, director, president and CEO, Intercredit Bank, Coral Gables, Florida

James J. McQuade, president and CEO, Dollar Bank, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Larry Myers, president and CEO, First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville, Indiana

Dave D. Nelson, president and CEO, West Bancorporation, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa

Jennifer Piepszak, co-CEO, Consumer & Community Banking, JPMorgan Chase, New York City

K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO, South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Daniel D. Robb, president and CEO, Jonesburg State Bank, Jonesburg, Missouri, and chair of the ABA Nominating Committee

Gary R. Shook, president and CEO, Community Bankers Bank, Midlothian, Virginia, and chair of the ABA Government Relations Council

Sarah A. Long, president, CEO and treasurer, Delaware Bankers Association, Dover, Delaware, and chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance

Rick Clayburgh, president and CEO, North Dakota Bankers Association, Bismarck, North Dakota, and vice chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance

“We’re grateful for this tremendous slate of board candidates put forward by ABA’s Nominating Committee at such a key moment for the banking sector,” Nichols said. “We value the diverse experiences, perspectives and energy these industry leaders bring to the table, and look forward to getting to work with them on the many important issues facing America’s banks and the customers and communities they serve in the year ahead.”