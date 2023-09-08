ABA nominates officers, board for 2023–2024

The American Bankers Association’s Nominating Committee has finalized the official slate of candidates to be presented for election at ABA’s annual meeting Oct. 8-10 in Nashville, the association announced today. The committee, chaired by Zions Bank President and CEO A. Scott Anderson, nominated the following candidates for ABA officer positions:
- Chair: Julieann M. Thurlow, president and CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading, Massachusetts
- Chair-elect: John C. Asbury, CEO, Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp., Richmond, Virginia
- Vice chair: Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit, Michigan
- Treasurer: Carissa Rodeheaver, chairman, president and CEO, First United Bank & Trust, Oakland, Maryland
The committee also nominated the following candidates for the ABA board of directors for consideration at the ABA annual meeting:
- John F. Hall, president and CEO, American Pride Bank, Macon, Georgia
- Christie Huber Obenauer, president and CEO, Union State Bank of Hazen, Hazen, North Dakota
- Saleem Iqbal, president and CEO, Habib American Bank, New York City
- Tim Marshall, president and CEO, Bank of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Jim Ryan, chief executive officer, Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Indiana
The above nominees will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, who also serves as an officer, and the following current or appointed directors on ABA’s board:
- Brent Beardall, president and CEO, WaFd Bank, Seattle, Washington
- Cheryl Bowers, president and CEO, Rondout Savings Bank, Kingston, New York
- Bryan D. Bruns, president and CEO, Lake Central Bank, Annandale, Minnesota
- John Ciulla, president and CEO, Webster Financial Corporation, Stamford, Connecticut
- Simon Cruz, director, president and CEO, Intercredit Bank, Coral Gables, Florida
- James J. McQuade, president and CEO, Dollar Bank, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Larry Myers, president and CEO, First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville, Indiana
- Dave D. Nelson, president and CEO, West Bancorporation, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa
- Jennifer Piepszak, co-CEO, Consumer & Community Banking, JPMorgan Chase, New York City
- K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO, South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Daniel D. Robb, president and CEO, Jonesburg State Bank, Jonesburg, Missouri, and chair of the ABA Nominating Committee
- Gary R. Shook, president and CEO, Community Bankers Bank, Midlothian, Virginia, and chair of the ABA Government Relations Council
- Sarah A. Long, president, CEO and treasurer, Delaware Bankers Association, Dover, Delaware, and chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance
- Rick Clayburgh, president and CEO, North Dakota Bankers Association, Bismarck, North Dakota, and vice chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance
“We’re grateful for this tremendous slate of board candidates put forward by ABA’s Nominating Committee at such a key moment for the banking sector,” Nichols said. “We value the diverse experiences, perspectives and energy these industry leaders bring to the table, and look forward to getting to work with them on the many important issues facing America’s banks and the customers and communities they serve in the year ahead.”