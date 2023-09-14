ABA announces inaugural DEI award winners

The American Bankers Association today announced the inaugural winners of its new ABA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion awards during the virtual 2023 DEI Summit. The awards recognize ABA member banks for their internal-facing programs, leadership and activities focused on improving DEI within the workplace. The winners are:

Outstanding Overall DEI Program Award—Winner: Wintrust Financial Corp., Rosemont, Illinois. Honorable mention: United Bank, Fairfax, Virginia.

DEI Outstanding Leader Award—Winners: Tammy Mata, Valley National Bank, Wayne, New Jersey, and Natonya Harbison, Pathward Bank, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Honorable mention: Eddie Alford, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Nashville, Tennessee.

Innovation Incentive Award—Winner: Primis Bank, McLean, Virginia. Honorable mention: Bank of the West, Oklahoma, Nebraska.