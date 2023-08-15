Fed’s Barr to speak at ABA Annual Convention

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr will share his outlook for bank regulation and discuss other key policy issues with American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols during the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 8-10 in Nashville. Barr will speak on Oct. 9.

Barr took office as vice chairman in June 2022 and is serving for a four-year term. In that role, he most recently led the call for new capital requirements for banks with more than $100 billion in assets. Barr also led a review of the Fed’s oversight of Silicon Valley Bank following its failure in March, finding that bank mismanagement contributed to its collapse, and that agency supervisors did not fully appreciate the extent of the bank’s vulnerabilities as it grew in size and complexity.

Other keynote speakers include award-winning documentary filmmaker Robin Hauser; boxing legend, entrepreneur and author Sugar Ray Leonard; retired Adm. James Stavridis, vice chair of global affairs and managing director at The Carlyle Group; and Nicholas Thompson, CEO of the Atlantic magazine. This year’s convention offers approximately 30 sessions in total, with a combination of live general sessions and opportunities to learn in the Hub—focused on talent management, profitability, fintech and innovation, payments, leadership, policy and regulatory reforms.