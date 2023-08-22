Atlanta Fed’s Bostic to speak at ABA Annual Convention

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will join American Bankers Association Chief Policy Officer Naomi Camper during the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 8-10 in Nashville, for a conversation on the outlook for the U.S. economy and interest rates, state of the banking industry, opportunities to enhance financial inclusion and more.

Bostic took office in 2017. In his current role, he is responsible for all the bank’s activities, including monetary policy, bank supervision and regulation, and payment services. He also serves on the Federal Open Market Committee.

Other keynote speakers include Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr; award-winning documentary filmmaker Robin Hauser; boxing legend, entrepreneur and author Sugar Ray Leonard; retired Adm. James Stavridis, vice chair of global affairs and managing director at The Carlyle Group; and Nicholas Thompson, CEO of the Atlantic magazine. This year’s convention offers approximately 30 sessions in total, with a combination of live general sessions and opportunities to learn in the Hub—focused on talent management, profitability, fintech and innovation, payments, leadership, policy and regulatory reforms.