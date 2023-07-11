Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal

U.S. international trade deficit decreases in May

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $69 billion in May, down $5.5 billion from $74.4 billion in April, revised.

The May decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $4.8 billion to $91.3 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.7 billion to $22.3 billion.

May exports were $247.1 billion, $2.1 billion less than April exports. May imports were $316.1 billion, $7.5 billion more than April imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $0.4 billion to $68 billion for the three months ending in May. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $22.9 billion from the three months ending in May 2022.

Read the Census release.

