ABA joins Project Fintech accelerator as founding partner

The American Bankers Association announced today it has joined a Nashville-based financial technology accelerator as a founding partner. Project Fintech is a nine-month program that provides early-stage startups access to subject-matter experts, curriculum, mentorship and the benefit of community.

Project Fintech is open to all fintech start-ups with a preference for Tennessee-based companies and an emphasis on the “banktech” sector, defined as technology seeking to improve, automate or scale the delivery or use of payments, deposits, loans or relationships between retail or commercial banks and their customers. ABA joins First Horizon Bank, headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., as a founding partner. In addition, ABA will host an Innovation Forum during the association’s Annual Convention in Nashville in October where bankers will explore the innovation process, take a deep dive into technology, focus on growth and engage with peers.

“Innovation is at the core of today’s banking industry, and this new partnership will ensure our members have the resources they need to meet their customers’ evolving expectations,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Joining with innovators like the team at Project Fintech will give us a unique view into emerging trends and allow us to help shape the bank technology landscape going forward.”