ABA Banking Journal

U.S. international trade deficit decreases in March

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $74.6 billion in April, up $14.9 billion from $60.6 billion in March, revised.

The April increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $14.5 billion to $96.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.6 billion to $21.6 billion.

April exports were $249.0 billion, $9.2 billion less than March exports. April imports were $323.6 billion, $4.8 billion more than March imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.5 billion to $68.5 billion for the three months ending in April. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $23.4 billion from the three months ending in April 2022.

Read the Census release.

