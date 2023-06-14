U.S. international trade deficit decreases in March

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $74.6 billion in April, up $14.9 billion from $60.6 billion in March, revised.

The April increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $14.5 billion to $96.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.6 billion to $21.6 billion.

April exports were $249.0 billion, $9.2 billion less than March exports. April imports were $323.6 billion, $4.8 billion more than March imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.5 billion to $68.5 billion for the three months ending in April. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $23.4 billion from the three months ending in April 2022.

Read the Census release.