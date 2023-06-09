OCC seeks input for proposed survey on public trust in banking

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced today that it is seeking information on a proposed new survey about the public’s trust in banking and bank supervision. The survey would be conducted annually and used to track and assess consumer trust in banks and banking supervision over time, according to the agency. Results from the survey would help the OCC to identify areas in which trust could be further enhanced. The OCC is seeking comment on the proposed survey’s scope, the components and drivers of trust, and ways to track and assess consumer trust over time.