Bedsole, Campbell recognized with Distinguished Service Awards for compliance, risk

ABA honored two experienced risk and compliance executives with Distinguished Service Awards at its Risk and Compliance Conference in San Antonio yesterday. Jim Bedsole, CRCM, CERP, CAFP, chief compliance and risk officer at BankSouth in Greensboro, Georgia, was honored with ABA’s 29th annual Distinguished Service Award for compliance, while Joanne Campbell, CRCM, was presented ABA’s inaugural Distinguished Service Award for risk management.

The awards recognize leadership, initiative and accomplishment in banking regulatory risk and compliance management, as well as volunteer service through ABA. “Joanne and Jim have dedicated their careers to strengthening bank risk and compliance management while sharing their knowledge, experience and support with other industry professionals along the way,” said ABA EVP Ginny O’Neill. “We are grateful for their efforts and the example they set. They are ideal recipients of this year’s Distinguished Service Awards.”

Campbell joined Camden National Bank 27 years ago and will retire next month. She is the risk co-chair of the advisory board for the ABA Risk and Compliance Conference and was a longtime advisory board member ABA’s former Regulatory Compliance Conference and Risk Management Conference. She is a frequent speaker at risk and compliance events.

Bedsole has served a number of financial institutions in various compliance-related roles throughout his 37-year banking career, including at BankSouth since 2014. Bedsole co-chaired ABA’s ERM working group for community banks and has served as faculty at the ABA National Compliance School.