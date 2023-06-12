ABA adds two to advocacy team

The American Bankers Association today announced two additions to its bipartisan congressional relations team as the association continues to strengthen its advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill. The new hires, Chris Fisher and Justin Melvin, will work alongside several other recent additions to the team under the direction of ABA’s Kirsten Sutton.

Fisher joins ABA with more than 14 years of congressional and campaign experience, most recently serving as policy director for Gov. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign in Florida. He was previously acting chief of staff, deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Reps. Crist (D-Fla.) and Patrick Murphy (D-Fla.).

Melvin joined ABA from Rep. David Kustoff’s (R-Tenn.) office, where he has been chief of staff since 2020. He previously worked for Rep. Frank Guinta (R-N.H.), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and the Senate Select Committee on Ethics.

“ABA’s congressional relations team under Kirsten’s leadership continues to do outstanding work on Capitol Hill advocating for our members,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Their work will be essential in the months and years ahead as we fight for policies that will enable banks of all sizes to compete and succeed in serving their customers and communities.”