Retail sales increased in April

There were $686.1 billion in retail and food service sales in April an increase of 0.4% from the previous month and up 1.6% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.6% from the previous month and 5.5% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.4% from March 2023, and up 0.5% above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 8.0% from last year, while food services and drinking places were up 9.4% from April 2022.

Read the Census release.