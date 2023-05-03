New orders for manufactured goods increased in March

New orders for manufactured goods in March, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 0.9% to $539.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.1% February decrease. Shipments, down four of the last five months, decreased 0.1% to $539.9 billion. This followed a 0.9 % February decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 3.2% to $276.2 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 1.2% February decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in March, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 1.1% to $277.1 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.8% February decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in March, down two of the last three months, decreased 0.9% to $488.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.1% February increase.

Read the Census release.