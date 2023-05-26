FDIC names new community banking committee members 

The FDIC on Friday announced the appointment of seven new members to its Advisory Committee on Community Banking:

Thomas Bates, Legends Bank, Clarksville, Tennessee

Michael Culhane, North Cambridge Co-operative Bank, Cambridge , Massachusetts

Anita Drentlaw, New Market Bank, New Market, Minnesota

Susan Horton, Wheatland Bank, Spokane, Washington

Warren Huang, Amerasia Bank, Flushing, New York

April Perry, Kentucky Farmers Bank Corporation, Catlettsburg, Kentucky

Troy Richards, Guaranty Bank & Trust Company, Delhi, Louisiana

Lillous Ann Shoemaker, Magnolia State Bank, Bay Springs, Mississippi



With the new appointments, 14 of the committee’s 19 members are senior leaders with ABA member banks. Established in 2009, the advisory panel provides input to the FDIC on a variety of issues affecting community banks. The committee will meet next on June 1.