FDIC names new community banking committee members 

The FDIC on Friday announced the appointment of seven new members to its Advisory Committee on Community Banking:
- Thomas Bates, Legends Bank, Clarksville, Tennessee
- Michael Culhane, North Cambridge Co-operative Bank, Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Anita Drentlaw, New Market Bank, New Market, Minnesota
- Susan Horton, Wheatland Bank, Spokane, Washington
- Warren Huang, Amerasia Bank, Flushing, New York
- April Perry, Kentucky Farmers Bank Corporation, Catlettsburg, Kentucky
- Troy Richards, Guaranty Bank & Trust Company, Delhi, Louisiana
- Lillous Ann Shoemaker, Magnolia State Bank, Bay Springs, Mississippi
With the new appointments, 14 of the committee’s 19 members are senior leaders with ABA member banks. Established in 2009, the advisory panel provides input to the FDIC on a variety of issues affecting community banks. The committee will meet next on June 1.