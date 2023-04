Farmers Bank and Savings in Pomeroy, Ohio, has applied to acquire Nelsonville Home and Savings in Nelsonville, Ohio. In related news, The Bank in Oberlin, Kansas, has applied to acquire Gorham State Bank in Gorham, Kansas.

First Financial in Arthur, North Dakota, has agreed to buy HSB Financial in Harwood, North Dakota. The deal is expected to close this summer.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.