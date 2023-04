The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s 2023 Guide to HMDA Reporting is now available for download. The 2023 guide focuses on HMDA data submissions due March 1, 2024, and offers the most official source for assisting institutions in their HMDA reporting.

The 2023 guide reflects a technical amendment to the 2020 HMDA rule to adjust the loan volume thresholds effective January 1, 2023, for reporting HMDA data on closed-end mortgage loans.