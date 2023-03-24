OCC Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee names new members

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today appointed six new members to its Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee. The MSAAC’s role includes assessing the condition of mutual savings associations, considering regulatory changes and recommending steps the OCC may take to ensure the vitality of the mutual savings association industry.
The new members are:
- Peter Abt, president and chief lending officer, First Federal Bank of Middletown, Middletown, New York
- Paul Gilbody, president and CEO, Milford Federal Bank, Milford, Massachusetts
- Thomas Newbern, chairman, president and CEO, First Federal S&L Valdosta, Valdosta, Georgia
- Stephen Sloup, president and CEO, Ozarks Federal, Farmington, Missouri
- Brian Smith, president and CEO, New Carlisle Federal, Springfield, Ohio
- Samuel Wilkinson, president and CEO, First Federal of Lake Charles, Lake Charles, Louisiana