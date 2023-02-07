U.S. international trade deficit increases in December

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $67.4 billion in December, up $6.4 billion from $61.0 billion in November, revised.

The December increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $7.4 billion to $90.6 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.0 billion to $23.2 billion.

December exports were $250.2 billion, $2.2 billion less than November exports. December imports were $317.6 billion, $4.2 billion more than November imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $2.1 billion to $68,6 billion for the three months ending in December. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $6.4 billion from the three months ending in December 2021.

Read the Census/BEA release.