Industrial production unchanged in January

Industrial production was unchanged in January but remained 0.8% above its year-earlier level. Total industrial production in January was 0.8% higher than its year-earlier level. Furthermore, total industrial production decreased at an annual rate of 2.4% for the fourth quarter as a whole.

Manufacturing output rose 1.0% in January. The index for durable and nondurable manufacturing both advanced 0.8% and 1.1% respectively. The index for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) advanced 2.2%. The index for mining rose 2.0%, while the index for utilities decreased 9.9% in January.

Read the Fed release.