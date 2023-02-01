Construction spending decreases in December

Construction spending during December 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,809.8 billion, 0.4% below the revised November estimate of $1,817.3 billion. The December figure is 7.7% above the December 2021 estimate of $1,681.0 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,427.1 billion, 0.4% below the revised November estimate of $1,432.9 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $857.2 billion in December, 0.3% below the revised November estimate of $860.0 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $570.0 billion in December, 0.5% below the revised November estimate of $572.9 billion.

In December, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $382.7billion, 0.4% below the revised November estimate of $384.4 billion.

