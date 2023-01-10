Early Warning Services CEO added to CCB speaker lineup

ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols will moderate a lunchtime conversation with Al Ko, CEO of Early Warning Services—the owner and operator of the Zelle Network—during the ABA Conference for Community Bankers, to be held Feb. 12-14 in Orlando. Nichols and Ko will discuss the surge in popularity for Zelle and other P2P payment apps, the outlook for P2P payments, and the implications for community banks.

Other keynote speakers on the conference program include leadership strategist and former Google executive recruiter Ginny Clarke, change management expert Michelle Rozen; and Vernice “Flygirl” Armour, the nation’s first Black female combat pilot. Educational sessions will focus on new technologies, evolving regulations and the changing landscape of customer demands.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss core platforms challenges and opportunities as part of the popular CoreConnection event—now in its second year—which will take place during the conference on Feb. 14. During the session, ABA will release results from the latest ABA Core Provider Survey.