Democratic members of House Financial Services Committee named

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee, today announced the Democratic members of the committee for the 118th Congress.

The members are Reps. Nydia Velázquez, New York; Brad Sherman, California; Gregory Meeks, New York; David Scott, Georgia; Stephen Lynch, Massachusetts; Al Green, Texas; Emanuel Cleaver, Missouri; Jim Himes, Connecticut; Bill Foster, Illinois; Joyce Beatty, Ohio; Juan Vargas, California; Josh Gottheimer, New Jersey; Vicente Gonzalez, Texas; Sean Casten, Illinois; Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts; Ritchie Torres, New York; Steven Horsford, Nevada; Rashida Tlaib, Michigan; Sylvia Garcia, Texas; Nikema Williams, Georgia; Wiley Nickel, North Carolina; and Brittany Pettersen, Colorado.