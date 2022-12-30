Top ABA Banking Journal Hits for 2022

As we reflect on the past year and prepare to welcome the new one, here are the top 10 most-read feature items (not including our short news coverage) published on the Banking Journal website this year. Thank you for reading in 2022—and feel free to let us know how we can better serve you in 2023 by emailing [email protected]
— THE EDITORS
_____________
- Top Bank Risks for 2022. Our most-read feature was an ABA Banking Journal cover story by Julie Knudson that appealed to our broad audience of bank risk, compliance, AML and anti-fraud professionals.
- Compliance Priorities for 2022. Lyn Farrell and Kathryn Reimann of Hummingbird authored a popular look ahead at what the compliance industry could expect in a busy year.
- Why ABA Invested in NYDIG: Supporting Banks as They Help Customers Access Cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency has a different shine at the end of 2022 than it did at the beginning, but this widely read ABA Viewpoint column from Rob Nichols announcing ABA’s investment in NYDIG shows a consistent posture. “[I]t is critical to ensure that all market participants are held to the same high standards as banks,” Nichols wrote. “We firmly stand with banks in their right to decide, according to their own judgment and market strategy, what products they will offer, and there are many valid and important factors that go into a bank’s decision about what products and services it offers. . . . ABA believes strongly that banks should have access to the tools, partners and regulatory frameworks that allow them to meet their customers’ needs.”
- What Banks Need to Know About New Data Breach Notification Requirements. Writing for our ABA Risk and Compliance channel, David Oberly of Blank Rome tackled the compliance aspects of the interagency computer security incident breach rule.
- Incoming: Flood Insurance Premium Changes from Risk Rating 2.0. ABA VP Diana Banks explored what NFIP changes would mean for banks’ escrowing and servicing practices, as well as how banks could talk about the changes with their clients.
- What’s the Difference between Sponsorship and Mentorship? In this excerpt from ABA SVP Naomi Mercer’s new book, DEI Foundations, Mercer provides examples of how sponsorship and mentorship differ and how they both contribute to building an inclusive bank workplace.
- The Post-Pandemic Fraud War: How to Play Offense. James Ruotolo of Grant Thornton provides an overview of proactive anti-fraud measures in the post-COVID environment.
- Banking for Z Next Generation. More than 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 every day, and over the next 20 to 30 years, an estimated $68 trillion of wealth will transfer to their children. The landscape of financial customers is changing as millennials and Gen Z’ers age (and as Gen Z influences the decisions of their parents in Gen X). MX’s David Whitcomb helped ABA Bank Marketing readers make sense of it.
- How Your Compliance Team Can Get Ready for ESG Developments. Regardless of one’s views of environmental, social responsibility and corporate governance factors, regulators are active on several fronts in the ESG area. In this piece, community banker and ESG expert Tahmina Day provided a perspective on how to structure a compliance team to manage these initiatives.
- New Incident Response Regulation Clarifies, but the Key Is Materiality. Frequent ABA Risk and Compliance contributor John Hintze brings bank perspectives to managing compliance with the incident response rule.