ABA recognizes winners of Under 40 in Wealth Management Awards

The American Bankers Association today announced the recipients of its ABA Under 40 in Wealth Management Awards. The awards recognize wealth management and fiduciary professionals who are committed to the highest standards of achievement at work and in their communities. The recipients will be honored during ABA’s 2023 Wealth Management and Trust Conference, which will be held Feb. 27-March 1, 2023, in Nashville.

The members of ABA’s Class of 2023 are: