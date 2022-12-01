ABA recognizes winners of Under 40 in Wealth Management Awards

The American Bankers Association today announced the recipients of its ABA Under 40 in Wealth Management Awards. The awards recognize wealth management and fiduciary professionals who are committed to the highest standards of achievement at work and in their communities. The recipients will be honored during ABA’s 2023 Wealth Management and Trust Conference, which will be held Feb. 27-March 1, 2023, in Nashville.
The members of ABA’s Class of 2023 are:
- Sandra Alas, senior trust officer, Bank of America, Los Angeles
- Matthew Berger, VP, market manager, F&M Trust Company, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania
- Megan Cleveland, trust principal, The Glenview Trust Company, Louisville, Kentucky
- Alexandria Dunn, wealth advisor and partner, Affinia Financial Group, Burlington, Massachusetts
- Nicole Easton, VP and trust officer, The Trust Company of Kansas, Wichita, Kansas
- Zach Hurst, VP, managing director—Chattanooga, The Trust Company of Tennessee, Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Angie Ilko, VP, Parkside Financial Bank and Trust, Clayton, Missouri
- Brian Knapp, VP, managing executive, FineMark National Bank Trust, Scottsdale, Arizona
- Elom Kpordze, managing director, Deutsche Privat Bank, San Francisco
- Franck Litzler, wealth management advisor, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors, New York
- Emily Menjou, VP, personal trust fiduciary manager, Exchange Bank, Santa Rose, California
- Brett Petersen, SVP, director of private wealth advisory, Busey Wealth Management, Bloomington, Illinois
- Tracey Reyes, VP and director of private trust, Tolleson Wealth Management, Dallas
- Heather Urbanovsky, assistant VP, trust officer, Bank of America, Denver
- Tylor Willis, SVP, senior wealth advisor, UMB Bank, Kansas City, Missouri