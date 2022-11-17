Retail sales increased in October

There were $694.5 billion in retail and food service sales in October rose from the previous month but 8.3% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.9% from the previous month and 8.0% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were up 1.2% from September 2022, and up 7.5% above last year. Gasoline stations were up 17.8% from October 2021, while food services and drinking places were up 14.1% from last year. Read the Census release.