Producer prices increased 0.2% in October

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2% in October, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This increased followed a previous increase of 0.2% in September and was unchanged in August. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index advanced 8.0% for the 12 months ended in October.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.2% in October, after increasing 0.3% in September. For the 12 months ended in October, the index moved up 5.4%.

The index for final demand goods rose 0.6% in October. The October increase can be traced to a 2.7% increase in prices for final demand energy. The indexes for final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand foods decreased 0.1% and increased 0.5%, respectively.

The index for final demand services fell 0.1% in October, the first decline since moving down0.2% in November 2020. Leading the October decrease, margins for final demand trade services fell 0.5%. Prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing rose 0.2% while prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services decrease 0.2%.

Read the BLS release.