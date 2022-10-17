Retail sales unchanged in September

There were $684.0 billion in retail and food service sales in September unchanged from the previous month but 8.2% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.3% from the previous month and 7.5% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were down 0.1% from August 2022, but up 7.8% above last year. Gasoline stations were up 20.6% from September 2021, while food services and drinking places were up 11.4% from last year.

Read the Census release.

