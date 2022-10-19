Industrial production increases in September

Industrial production increased 0.4% in September after decreasing in August. Total industrial production in September was 5.3% higher than its year-earlier level. Furthermore, total industrial production advanced at an annual rate of 2.9% for the third quarter as a whole.

Manufacturing output rose 0.4% in September. The index for durable and nondurable manufacturing rose 0.5% and 0.3% respectively. The index for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) fell 0.7%. The index for mining rose 0.6%, while the index for utilities fell 0.3% in September.

Read the Fed release.