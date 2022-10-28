Ciulla appointed chair of ABA’s American Bankers Council

The American Bankers Association today announced that John Ciulla has been appointed chair of ABA’s American Bankers Council for the 2022-2023 membership year. Ciulla is the president and CEO of Webster Bank and Webster Financial Corp. in Stamford, Connecticut, and serves on ABA’s board of directors. The council is ABA’s banker-driven peer group for midsize bank chief executives.

Ciulla joined Webster in 2004 as SVP for middle market banking and has held several executive management positions with increasing responsibility, including chief credit risk officer from 2008 to 2010. He became CEO of Webster in 2018 and was elected chairman in 2020.

“Banks of all sizes are essential to our country’s economy, and our efforts will help ensure that we have a policy environment that will allow ABC members and the industry to meet the needs of our customers and communities going forward,” Ciulla said.