ABA salutes women bank execs on ‘Most Powerful,’ ‘Women to Watch’ lists

The American Bankers Association today congratulated the women named to American Banker Magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking,” “Women to Watch in Banking” and “Most Powerful Women in Finance” lists for 2022. Many of them are current and former members of ABA’s board, councils and committees.

ABA board member Jennifer Piepszak, co-CEO of consumer and community banking at JPMorgan Chase in New York City, was named to the most powerful list. Also on the list were former ABA board member Jill Castilla, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond in Edmond, Oklahoma, and former ABA Chair Dorothy Savarese, executive chair of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Spotlighted on the “women to watch” list were ABA Chair-elect Julieann Thurlow, president and CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank in Reading, Massachusetts; former ABA board member Patricia Husic, CEO, president and co-founder of Centric Financial in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; ABA board member and Government Relations Council Chair Cathy Owen, chair of Eagle Bank and Trust in Little Rock, Arkansas; and former ABA Chair Laurie Stewart, president and CEO of Sound Community Bank in Seattle. In addition, Sound was named to the publication’s “Top Teams” list. Ida Liu, global head of Citi Private Bank and highlighted in ABA’s America’s Banks video series, was named to the “Most Powerful Women in Finance” list.

The honorees will be recognized during American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking Gala on Oct. 27 in New York City.